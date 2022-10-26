UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March Call Attempt To Save Face: ANP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Imran's long march call attempt to save face: ANP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Awami National Party leader and former provincial minister Wajid Ali Khan here on Wednesday claimed that Imran Khan had given the long march call to raise his sagging political image in eyes of the masses after the unanimous verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Toshakhana case.

"The country is going through difficult times and can't afford agitation politics such as long marches and sit-ins of PTI," he told APP. Wajid said that the PTI chief's Friday long march would "face the same fate as that of the previous flopped long marches as it lacked direction and purpose".

He said the PTI chairman had apparently lost senses after being ousted from power through a successful no-confidence motion by the National Assembly and "his designs to reach power corridors through backdoor channels under the guise of long marches would not succeed".

The former environment minister said PTI's flagship billion trees afforestation project was taken over by NAB and Peshawar High Court and "left many questions on its financial transparency" while traffic congestion in Peshawar city was almost a routine problem due to ill-planned BRT.

He advised Imran Khan to wait for the 2023 general election and let the people of Pakistan decide about future political governments after the completion of the government's constitutional tenure.

