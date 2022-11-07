(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minster for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been converted into "a dead body in coffin".

Addressing the National Assembly, on point of order, he said that to provide oxygen to the long march they created drama of firing, while sometimes making Azam Sawati a scapegoat for their politicking.

"This all propaganda is being done by the PTI itself who are masters of creating fake IDs," said the minister, adding they(PTI) do this for "vested interests".

Seeking the attention of the speaker, the minister alleged the only university in district Lakki Marwat was indulged in selling vacant posts on behalf of the KPK government.

He said the position of scale-I was being sold for Rs. 0.1 million and the appointment to scale-IV was for Rs. one million.

He alleged the vice-chancellor of the university Dr. Aurangzeb and Registrar Inam Ullah were appointing people on daily wages from other districts and ignoring indigenous people for jobs.

He demanded to constitute a committee to investigate the matter and initiate a legal course of action against the culprits.

The minister said the only job of "PTI government in KPK province is to sell everything and mint money out of every project".

He said the funds sent by the federal government for different schemes were used for "personal luxurious lifestyles".

He asked the speaker to take notice of the performance of the KPK government.