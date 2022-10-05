ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday said government would allow Imran Khan for long march if he follows rule of law.

Talking to ptv news he said, Imran did not follow rule of law in conducting several long marches which he wanted only to topple government but unfortunately he failed to do so.

Country had been suffering from natural calamity in Sindh and Balochistan where affectees needed various basic items including food, medicines, clothes shelters while at the same time Imran was involved in doing politics only, he added.

He thanked the international community for standing with the government in this hour of trial.

Qaisar stated that the government was committed to take the country out from the financial crisis as in a recent meeting of the finance committee, serious discussion was made to bring down the Dollar price.