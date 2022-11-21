UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March Not Relevant Anymore: Fahad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Fahad Hussain on Sunday said Imran Khan's sit-in had no impact on state affairs and the so-called long march was not relevant anymore.

Talking to a private news channel the SAPM said that Imran khan's demand for fresh election was unconstitutional.

He said that the current economic mess was inherited from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government that "left the country on the verge of bankruptcy." The coalition government was doing its best to help overcome the economic crises, he said.

