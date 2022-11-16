Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din on Wednesday said that "Imran's long march is preventing world leaders and investors to visit Pakistan"

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's long march is creating chaos in the country," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran Khan is indulged in displaying political gimmick with public to protect himself from cases," he alleged.

The wrong narrative established by Imran in the public meeting was "exposed before the nation", he said.

"The general public knows the agenda of Imran Khan who is busy in disrupting peace of Pakistan through long march," he said.

The friendly countries, he said, were well aware of the "tactics being played by Imran with public", he said.

"The PTI chairman was fighting for vested interests in the country," he said.