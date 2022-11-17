UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March Preventing World Leaders, Investors' Visit To Pakistan: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din on Wednesday said that "Imran's long march is preventing world leaders and investors to visit Pakistan".

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's long march is creating chaos in the country," he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran Khan is indulged in displaying political gimmick with public to protect himself from cases," he alleged.

The wrong narrative established by Imran in the public meeting was "exposed before the nation", he said.

"The general public knows the agenda of Imran Khan who is busy in disrupting peace of Pakistan through long march," he said.

The friendly countries, he said, were well aware of the "tactics being played by Imran with public", he said.

"The PTI chairman was fighting for vested interests in the country," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Long March Visit From

Recent Stories

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

2 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

2 minutes ago
 Committed to increase exports in new diverse marke ..

Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

2 minutes ago
 Imran's long march preventing world leaders, inves ..

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

5 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Win ..

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Window for Ukraine-Russia Peace T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.