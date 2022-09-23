(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Chairman Imran Khan's long march would be treated as per law.

While replying to a question about a demand of the PTI about fresh elections in the country, he said that it was not a crime to raise a slogan or make a demand. But, he questioned, if it was sensible to give a call for a long march or threaten bulldozing Islamabad and closing roads at a stage when 30 million Pakistanis had been facing the devastation caused by severe floods.

Talking to the media, he said that there had been a tradition of suspending political activities in case of any national tragedy. He said that millions of people had been displaced due to floods and one-third of the country lands were under floodwater, but even then a person was demanding early elections, and holding public meetings and spending at least 100 million rupees on each rally. No one could ask him about the sources of the money for the meetings, he said, adding that allegations of victimisation were levelled if the party was asked about sources of such huge amounts.

Saad Rafique said that it had been learnt that Imran Khan wanted to stage a long march. The government could not stop him, but he would be treated as per law when he would take to the streets, he added.

To a question, he said that the PTI chief should not have given such remarks about a judge or police officials, adding that everyone was afraid of him.

To another question about change of government in Punjab, Saad said that he was not aware of any such development.

About the transgender issue, he said that there should be a medical board on the issue of transgenders. There should be an identity card for transgenders, no one could be kept anonymous, he added. He also said that no one could be deprived of his rights.

Earlier, Kh Saad Rafique and his brother appeared before an accountability court in connection with the Paragon City case. The court adjourned hearing of the matter till October 12.