UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March To Be Treated As Per Law: Saad Rafique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Imran's long march to be treated as per law: Saad Rafique

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Chairman Imran Khan's long march would be treated as per law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Chairman Imran Khan's long march would be treated as per law.

While replying to a question about a demand of the PTI about fresh elections in the country, he said that it was not a crime to raise a slogan or make a demand. But, he questioned, if it was sensible to give a call for a long march or threaten bulldozing Islamabad and closing roads at a stage when 30 million Pakistanis had been facing the devastation caused by severe floods.

Talking to the media, he said that there had been a tradition of suspending political activities in case of any national tragedy. He said that millions of people had been displaced due to floods and one-third of the country lands were under floodwater, but even then a person was demanding early elections, and holding public meetings and spending at least 100 million rupees on each rally. No one could ask him about the sources of the money for the meetings, he said, adding that allegations of victimisation were levelled if the party was asked about sources of such huge amounts.

Saad Rafique said that it had been learnt that Imran Khan wanted to stage a long march. The government could not stop him, but he would be treated as per law when he would take to the streets, he added.

To a question, he said that the PTI chief should not have given such remarks about a judge or police officials, adding that everyone was afraid of him.

To another question about change of government in Punjab, Saad said that he was not aware of any such development.

About the transgender issue, he said that there should be a medical board on the issue of transgenders. There should be an identity card for transgenders, no one could be kept anonymous, he added. He also said that no one could be deprived of his rights.

Earlier, Kh Saad Rafique and his brother appeared before an accountability court in connection with the Paragon City case. The court adjourned hearing of the matter till October 12.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Khawaja Saad Rafique Long March Money October Media Government Million Court

Recent Stories

DC Hyderabad reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celeb ..

DC Hyderabad reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations arrangements

3 minutes ago
 KATI President welcomes decease in current account ..

KATI President welcomes decease in current account deficit

3 minutes ago
 CIA police arrest suspect in injured condition

CIA police arrest suspect in injured condition

3 minutes ago
 Most long-Covid patients recover within a year: St ..

Most long-Covid patients recover within a year: Study

3 minutes ago
 Hydrogen missing link to sustainable energy future ..

Hydrogen missing link to sustainable energy future: NEPRA Chairman

5 minutes ago
 22 'criminals' held, contraband seized

22 'criminals' held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.