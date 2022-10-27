UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March To Create Anarchy, Bloodshed In Country: Attaullah Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Imran's long march to create anarchy, bloodshed in country: Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's long march was aimed to create unrest and anarchy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's long march was aimed to create unrest and anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that Imran Khan was not coming to Islamabad for holding a peaceful long march but he aimed to create disruption as he wanted politics over dead bodies.

"This is not a Haqiqi March. This is a planned bloody march which will only destroy the peace in the country," he informed.

Tarar alleged that armed groups ahead of the long march were coming to fore and it was not happening without the permission of the PTI chief as he wanted to see chaos in the country.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda had himself accepted that there would be chaos and feared that dead bodies would fall when long march would come to Islamabad, he said, adding that all these things show the ill intentions of the PTI chief.

He said that the government would formulate a high level commission to investigate the innocent killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, and offered PTI that you can take the services of any world's renowned investigation agency in that regard but the reality would come soon in front of people.

"PTI Chief had zero performance and nothing to show for his future politics, therefore; he was only blaming the institutions, pressurizing them so that he can come in power through back doors," he added.

"Imran Khan's leadership had confessed the indoor meetings to get into power through illegal way," he said.

Tarar lauded the sacrifices of security forces in maintaining peace across the country and added PTI leadership and supporters' criticism of the forces was unnecessary.

"Imran Khan declared the heads of institutions as Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadaq," he said adding, "Khan had also started blaming the institutions." Atta further said that "the institutions were fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently".

Imran Khan, he said, had registered fake cases against his opponents, even against his trusted friends.

"Imran Khan was calling the children of masses to participate in the bloody long march while his own sons were enjoying in foreign country, adding, first he should call his sons to lead the march".

To a question, Tarar replied that the silence of Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and his son Monis Elahi was meaningful in this critical situation, adding, "may be because they had observed the actual situation."

