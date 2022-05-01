UrduPoint.com

Imran's Long March To Prove His Political Death: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Imran's long march to prove his political death: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in last week of May would prove his political death.

Commenting on the long march announcement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on her twitter account, she said Pakistanis have chosen development, prosperity and self-respect instead of debt, hunger and poverty.

Every Pakistani has raised his voice against country's corrupt, inept and incompetent gang since March 11, she concluded.

