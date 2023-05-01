Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Zubair on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief has a rigid dictatorial ideology rather than a democratic one, in the past, Imran focused on making false cases against opponents instead of the country's betterment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Zubair on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief has a rigid dictatorial ideology rather than a democratic one, in the past, Imran focused on making false cases against opponents instead of the country's betterment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the political objectives of a single party were being protected in the past.

"In the 2018 general elections, Imran Khan was politically catered, today, he wants a managed election, which will not be allowed.

" Zubair said that according to the constitution, conducting an election in 90 days was mentioned, but in the current economic conditions, it was not possible to hold the polls in different parts.

Dialogues were the only solution to the crises of the country. He said, but, the negotiations do not seem to be successful due to mistrust from both sides.

"If the issues were not resolved correctly, the country would have reached at the worst situation," he further said