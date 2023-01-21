UrduPoint.com

Imran's Motive Was To Create Political Rumpus In NA:Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Imran's motive was to create political rumpus in NA:Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Imran's motive for rejoining the National Assembly (NA) after dissolving two provincial assemblies was to create political rumpus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Imran's motive for rejoining the National Assembly (NA) after dissolving two provincial assemblies was to create political rumpus.

Talking to a private media channel, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan does not believe in political harmony and solving political issues through dialogue.

Minister accused the PTI chief of sabotaging every positive development in the country with his negative politics and accusations. Imran, he added, was trying to spread chaos and anarchy by creating a political crisis in Pakistan.

In response to the question of participating in the by-elections, he said, "Which serious political worker will contest the NA elections for 6 months?" There was an opinion within the party to not participate in by-elections for 6 months, Ahsan revealed.

Imran Khan should be allowed to fulfill his ambition by contesting one-sided elections on his own-vacant seats. Criticizing PTI's economic policies minister said that the current economic crisis was a result of Imran Khan's led government's economic mismanagement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Media Government

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

1 minute ago
 Doheny hits 84 as Ireland win to level Zimbabwe OD ..

Doheny hits 84 as Ireland win to level Zimbabwe ODI series

1 minute ago
 Terrorists martyr two policemen in Charsadda

Terrorists martyr two policemen in Charsadda

1 minute ago
 Pakistani superstar sings at China's 2023 Spring F ..

Pakistani superstar sings at China's 2023 Spring Festival Gala

1 minute ago
 Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank fa ..

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army

42 minutes ago
 Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near ..

Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near Jand

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.