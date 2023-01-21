Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Imran's motive for rejoining the National Assembly (NA) after dissolving two provincial assemblies was to create political rumpus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Imran's motive for rejoining the National Assembly (NA) after dissolving two provincial assemblies was to create political rumpus.

Talking to a private media channel, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan does not believe in political harmony and solving political issues through dialogue.

Minister accused the PTI chief of sabotaging every positive development in the country with his negative politics and accusations. Imran, he added, was trying to spread chaos and anarchy by creating a political crisis in Pakistan.

In response to the question of participating in the by-elections, he said, "Which serious political worker will contest the NA elections for 6 months?" There was an opinion within the party to not participate in by-elections for 6 months, Ahsan revealed.

Imran Khan should be allowed to fulfill his ambition by contesting one-sided elections on his own-vacant seats. Criticizing PTI's economic policies minister said that the current economic crisis was a result of Imran Khan's led government's economic mismanagement.