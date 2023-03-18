UrduPoint.com

Imran's Movement 'Jail Bharo' Converted Into 'Jail Se Bacho': Rana Sana Ullah

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Imran's movement 'Jail Bharo' converted into 'Jail Se Bacho': Rana Sana Ullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan "Jail Bharo" movement converted into the "Jail Se Bacho"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan "Jail Bharo" movement converted into the "Jail Se Bacho".

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan knew that he would be punished, so the "Jail Bharo Movement leader' refused to go to the courts for fear of punishment.

He said Imran Khan's behaviour was not political and democratic as he only wanted to spread chaos in the country.

The minister highlighted that in order to comply with the court order, the Punjab Police conducted an operation in Zaman Park and eliminated the no-go area.

"The no-go area was created inside Lahore due to which the citizens were facing problems and difficulties".

He clarified that the Punjab Police searched Imran's house in Zaman Park with a search warrant, detaining several suspects along with petrol bomb-making equipment. It was unfortunate that a political party was involved in this type of activity, which was unprecedented in the political history of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Jail Rana SanaUllah Court

Recent Stories

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

5 minutes ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

3 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

Turkey's Erdogan says Ukraine grain deal extended

3 minutes ago
 Strong Group of Russian Forces Stationed in Crimea ..

Strong Group of Russian Forces Stationed in Crimea Ready to Tackle Threats - Gov ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.