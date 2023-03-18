Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan "Jail Bharo" movement converted into the "Jail Se Bacho"

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan knew that he would be punished, so the "Jail Bharo Movement leader' refused to go to the courts for fear of punishment.

He said Imran Khan's behaviour was not political and democratic as he only wanted to spread chaos in the country.

The minister highlighted that in order to comply with the court order, the Punjab Police conducted an operation in Zaman Park and eliminated the no-go area.

"The no-go area was created inside Lahore due to which the citizens were facing problems and difficulties".

He clarified that the Punjab Police searched Imran's house in Zaman Park with a search warrant, detaining several suspects along with petrol bomb-making equipment. It was unfortunate that a political party was involved in this type of activity, which was unprecedented in the political history of Pakistan, he added.