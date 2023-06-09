UrduPoint.com

Imran's Negative Policies Created Hurdles For People: Miftah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Imran's negative policies created hurdles for people: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Ex-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that Imran Khan's negative policies had created hurdles for the people of Pakistan.

Imran's party made tough agreements with International Monetary Funds, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Muslim League-N, government after coming into power made soft agreements with IMF, he said. He said Imran's party had provided heavy subsidies on different items resulted in damaging the economy of this country.

In reply to a question about the depreciation of the rupee against the Dollar, he said that the national Currency would be strengthened after negotiations with IMF. About relief in the upcoming budget, he said the government would provide relief to people in this budget.

To a question about stabilizing Pak economy, he said there is an urgent need of reforms in the agriculture, and retail sectors, besides expanding tax network in Pakistan.

To a question about Imran's political role since 2018, he said the PTI had made false cases against the PML-N leaders. He said, many leaders of PML-N had to face jaildue to the negative agenda of Imran Khan. He said Imran's party has been involved in ransacking public and private property on May 9. He said PTI was also found involved in attacking and sabotaging houses of high ranking officers. He said Imran Khan should be sent to jail for six months for his misdeeds.

Commenting on relations with PML-N, he said: "We have good personal relations with PML-N members."

