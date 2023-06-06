UrduPoint.com

Imran's Party Brainwashed Youth Of Colleges, Universities: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Imran's party had brainwashed the youth of colleges and universities for vested interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Imran's party had brainwashed the youth of colleges and universities for vested interest.

Imran Khan and his party leaders looted this country after rigging elections in 2018, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the relief proposals in the upcoming budget, he said, the government had planned to extend relief to the poor segment of society.

In reply to a question about the next general elections, the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had a big vote bank and the party would win with a thumping majority. About the judicial role, he said that the judiciary needed reforms.

To a question, he said that the PTI had been badly exposed before the public after May 9 incidents.

