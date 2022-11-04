UrduPoint.com

Imran's Party "misleading Nation, Youth": Rana Sana Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Imran's party "misleading nation, youth": Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was "misleading the entire nation and youth of this country".

Imran Khan is trying to create rift among masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PTI chairman was "following the policy of agitation to disturb peaceful environment of this country", he said.

Commenting on the Gujranwala firing incident, he said, it was the responsibility of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to compile report based evidence. After completion of the inquiry, he said the JIT report would be displayed for public.

To a question about arrest of a culprit involved in firing incident, he said the person had confessed the crime.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gujranwala

