ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that Imran's party is not providing any social services to general public.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is creating chaos for the country on the name of long march, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI chairman is spreading anarchy through protest demonstration and long march, he said. Khan's party is engaged in promoting political instability in this country, he said.

The world leaders, he said were trying to visit Pakistan but Imran Khan's long march had halted the investment opportunities coming to this part of the region.

In reply to a question about talks with PTI, he said the talks were the only solution to resolve political issues. He urged PTI leaders to come forward and discuss issues of public interest at the forum of parliament.

