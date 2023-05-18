ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan was responsible for misdeeds and attacks on national institutions.

The leaders of PTI had been instructing many workers to attack security institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The inquiry would be conducted to bring the perpetrators of the attacks before the courts and added that PTI leaders had provided training to five to six thousand people to sabotage the peace of the country on May 9.

Commenting on the arrest of Imran Khan, he said, no final decision had been taken so far but "we will take action as per country's law." In reply to a question about filing cases against the PTI workers and leaders, he said those found guilty of criminal activities and ransacking public and private property, would be punished as per law.

He said, "we never had a history of attacking security institutions but Imran's party set a precedent on May 9."