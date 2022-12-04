UrduPoint.com

Imran's Party Responsible For Damaging Economic Sector: Khaqan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Imran's party responsible for damaging economic sector: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that Imran's party is responsible for damaging economic sector of the country.

During four years period of ruling, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman had "created trouble for all national institutions including judiciary, election commission and national accountability bureau", he said this while talking to television channel programs.

Imran Khan, he said had provided subsidy on petroleum products and made serious flaws for Pakistan's gas and power sectors. Giving example, he said PTI's government had purchased oil by spending three billion rupees and sold it on one billion rupees. It was a strange story that media has reported, he said.

The PTI leaders are purchasing oil products by spending huge national amount but selling it to the consumers with low rates, to gain political mileage, he added. We should have permanent solution of load-shedding besides a comprehensive system to avoid wastage of gas and electricity in the country, he said.

All the companies generating gas and electricity through different resources should take responsibility for selling all such products on market rate, he opined.

Three percent residents of Pakistan are utilizing 37 per cent gas resources, he said adding that maximum gas and electricity were being stolen during high season.

In summer season, he said we have reports of power theft while in winter, media started highlighting load-shedding problems in the country. Some people had habit to use illegal way for gas sucking during high season, he said.

The government, he said is committed to control gas and power stealing in the country. He said that every government had policies for taking action against power and gas thieves but we need to amend laws to implement it in letter and spirit, he added.

About early elections demanded by Imran Khan, he said next elections would be held in August 2023. He said that two provinces are badly suffering from flood devastation. We need to have heavy amount for preparation of early elections including preparing staff for election commission and ballot papers, he added. Imran Khan should wait for next elections, he said adding that all the political parties should play role and work together for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Election Commission Of Pakistan Oil Progress August Gas Market Muslim Media TV All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Global food prices overall hold steady in November ..

Global food prices overall hold steady in November: UN agency

9 minutes ago
 Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Falls in Open Fi ..

Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Falls in Open Field - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Di Maria out of Argentina line-up for Australia Wo ..

Di Maria out of Argentina line-up for Australia World Cup clash

10 minutes ago
 Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information ..

Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information about black coloured wheat

10 minutes ago
 South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested ..

South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested over border killing

10 minutes ago
 EU to Bar Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil ..

EU to Bar Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil Above Price Cap for 90 Days

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.