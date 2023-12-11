Open Menu

Imran's Plea Aginst Jail Trial In ECP Contempt Case Referred To Full Bench

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Justice Aalia Neelum of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition, filed by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against his jail trial in a contempt case by the Election Commission of Pakistan, to the LHC Chief Justice with a request to fix it before a full bench for hearing

The judge observed that important law points had been raised through the petition and it would be appropriate if a full bench hear it.

The court further directed to attach necessary documents with the petition, highlighting the missing notification for jail trial.

Imran Khan submitted that the ECP had ordered to conduct the trail at Adiala Jail due to security concerns. He submitted that a jail trial was a violation of Article 10-A of the constitution, which guarantees the right to fair trial and due process of law. He asked the court to set aside the ECP decision and direct it to hold an open and public trial.

