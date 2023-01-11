(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Wednesday referred a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, challenging a notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on proceedings to remove him from party chairmanship after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference, to LHC chief justice with a request to form a larger bench for its hearing.

The court observed that important legal points had been raised in the petition, which needed to be heard by a larger bench. The court also extended the interim relief granted to Imran Khan till the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition, filed by the PTI chairman.

A counsel for the ECP appeared before the court , at the start of the proceedings, and sought time for filing a reply.

However, Additional Attorney General Nasar Ahmad raised objections over maintainability of the petition, saying that the petitioner concealed facts from the court. He submitted that Imran Khan had already filed an identical petition in the Islamabad High Court, wherein the court had issued notices to the respondents besides granting the PTI chief interim relief.

However, Imran's counsel submitted that the fact had been disclosed in paragraph 12 of the petition.

At this stage, the court observed that important legal points had been raised in the petition; therefore, it would be appropriate that a larger bench should hear the matter.

Subsequently, the court referred the petition to the LHC chief justice with a request to form a larger bench for its hearing.