March 03, 2023

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Danyal Chaudhry on Friday slammed Imran Khan, saying the PTI chief was responsible to push the country into the 'mess of high inflation, unemployment and economic instability'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Danyal Chaudhry on Friday slammed Imran Khan, saying the PTI chief was responsible to push the country into the 'mess of high inflation, unemployment and economic instability'.

Talking to a private news channel, Danyal said that to ensure the country's survival, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ousted the PTI from power through a no-confidence motion.

In response to a question about today's worst economic situation, he replied: "We took a bitter sip to rescue the sinking boat for the sake of serving the nation, and we will not let Imran play with the country's integrity again."

