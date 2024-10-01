Imran’s Political Approach Undermines Democracy: Rana Sana
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Tuesday said that political approach of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) negates the essence of democracy in the country.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI leader spent three and a half years attempting to undermine every politician and political party in Pakistan.
"He insisted on avoiding dialogue, striving for a political landscape where only his party remained dominant," he said.
Commenting on the current government’s progress, he said that Pakistan’s economy is on the right track, with practical steps focused on national development.
He said that reducing inflation, securing IMF deal, stabilizing Rupee, expanded tax net and attracting foreign investments were the major achievement of the government in this short period.
He said that all political parties were onboard on constitutional amendments through the Parliamentary Joint Committee.
He Clearfield that the impending constitutional amendments were not meant to favor any specific individual. He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to defeating terrorism, praising the sacrifices made by the armed forces for the country’s defense.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
International Day for Older Persons observed2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
ETPB reclaims 6,140 acres of land illegally occupied nationwide2 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Swabi, inspects site of blast12 minutes ago
-
Solar panels installed at KMC head office roof12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prepares for SCO Summit with extensive renovations22 minutes ago
-
Like Trachoma, PM Shehbaz urges sustained efforts to eliminate polio, hepatitis from Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Secy for expediting construction of new model bazaars in 13 districts32 minutes ago
-
IGP meets with police employees, their families42 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city42 minutes ago
-
WHO validates trachoma elimination as Pakistan's public health problem1 hour ago