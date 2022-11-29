Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said after the "flop show" of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's rally, the PTI chief should realize that his "political gimmicks" would no longer prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said after the "flop show" of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's rally, the PTI chief should realize that his "political gimmicks" would no longer prevail.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the results of the local body's election in one division of Azad Jammu Kashmir, PTI can neither be in the district council nor be able to elect its mayor.

Criticizing Imran Khan. Qamar Zaman Kaira said thirty million people were homeless in flood-hit areas, should they settle or vote in elections as per the demand of PTI chief.

If they (PTI)resigned from the KP and Punjab assemblies then the government would schedule by-elections for the vacant seats in Punjab and KP, he said.

"Imran Khan is following the agenda to drag the country towards economic chaos along with political chaos," he said.