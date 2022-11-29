UrduPoint.com

Imran's "political Gimmicks" Will Not Prevail: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Imran's "political gimmicks" will not prevail: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said after the "flop show" of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's rally, the PTI chief should realize that his "political gimmicks" would no longer prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said after the "flop show" of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's rally, the PTI chief should realize that his "political gimmicks" would no longer prevail.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the results of the local body's election in one division of Azad Jammu Kashmir, PTI can neither be in the district council nor be able to elect its mayor.

Criticizing Imran Khan. Qamar Zaman Kaira said thirty million people were homeless in flood-hit areas, should they settle or vote in elections as per the demand of PTI chief.

If they (PTI)resigned from the KP and Punjab assemblies then the government would schedule by-elections for the vacant seats in Punjab and KP, he said.

"Imran Khan is following the agenda to drag the country towards economic chaos along with political chaos," he said.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Vote Qamar Zaman Kaira Jammu Rawalpindi From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

3 minutes ago
 McCarthy Bid for US House Speaker Imperiled by Opp ..

McCarthy Bid for US House Speaker Imperiled by Opposition of 5 Republicans - Rep ..

6 minutes ago
 Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From ..

Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes

3 minutes ago
 Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian alli ..

Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian allies: govt

3 minutes ago
 Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil int ..

Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil into World Cup last 16

3 minutes ago
 Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil int ..

Casemiro goal downs Switzerland to take Brazil into World Cup last 16

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.