Imran's Political Statements Mere For 'optics,' Lacks Substantiality': Khawaja Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday downplayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan's political rhetoric in the past and the latest one, where the latter reacted to the United States President Joe Biden's statement, terming them to be mere for optics and were for "local political consumption lacking substantiality."

The minister, meanwhile, asserted that Pakistan's nuclear capability was the guarantor for peace in the region.

"We want relations with the US based on mutual respect. In the last three four months, Pak-US relations have improved a lot," the minister said.

Khawaja Asif further said the prime minister and foreign minister's meetings and other interactions on sideline of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) were quite successful in strengthening the Pak-US relations.

Defense Minister said the betterment in relations between the two countries should be maintained.

