ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran's politics was drifting the country into "chaos".

Talking to a private news channel, he said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was creating "unrest in Pakistan".

Meanwhile, the interior minister urged the political parties and stakeholders to make collective efforts to bring improvement to every institution. To another question about the arrest of Imran Khan, he said, the police would encircle the PTI leader as per the law of the country.