ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said on Tuesday that PTI Chief Imran khan's politics are exposed desperately by fabricated narrative.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the nation has disowned Imran's narrative, for taking frequent U-turns. The minister castigated that Imran just polarized the society with fake conspiracy theory.

Replaying to a question he said, the PTI's decision of resigning from the assemblies was unconstitutional and would be proven to be folly, while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready to handle if there is any political crisis.

Meanwhile, he urged PTI leadership to understand that the wake of current economic turmoil, holding of general election would not be an easy task.

Ahsan Iqbal advised PTI to return to the National Assembly and play its role in the parliament for electoral reforms before holding general election.