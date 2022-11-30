UrduPoint.com

Imran's Politics Exposed By Fabricated Narrative: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Imran's politics exposed by fabricated narrative: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said on Tuesday that PTI Chief Imran khan's politics are exposed desperately by fabricated narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said on Tuesday that PTI Chief Imran khan's politics are exposed desperately by fabricated narrative.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the nation has disowned Imran's narrative, for taking frequent U-turns. The minister castigated that Imran just polarized the society with fake conspiracy theory.

Replaying to a question he said, the PTI's decision of resigning from the assemblies was unconstitutional and would be proven to be folly, while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready to handle if there is any political crisis.

Meanwhile, he urged PTI leadership to understand that the wake of current economic turmoil, holding of general election would not be an easy task.

Ahsan Iqbal advised PTI to return to the National Assembly and play its role in the parliament for electoral reforms before holding general election.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Parliament From Election 2018

Recent Stories

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Tai ..

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Taiwan, Including Invasion- Penta ..

2 minutes ago
 McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Un ..

McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls to 'Stop Picki ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: ..

Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: Syed Fahd Husain

2 minutes ago
 UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mecha ..

UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mechanism to Exclude Russia - US Of ..

2 minutes ago
 China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentago ..

China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks A ..

French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.