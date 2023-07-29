(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Imran Niazi's politics of hooliganism and confrontation has been fully exposed before the nation after May 9 vandalism.

Addressing a gathering at Kabalgram Shangla, Engr Amir Muqam accused the horde of a party that came with a hallow slogan of change and ruled KP for nine years for ransacking and putting on fire the government and defence installations including Jinnah House, Lahore and Radio Pakistan Peshawar during May 9 vandalism.

He claimed that Imran Niazi wanted bloodshed on May 9 after his politics was finished due to his continued political stubbornness, confrontation and exposure of his corrupt practices in Tosha Khana and PTI Foreign Funding Cases.

He claimed that Imran Niazi has tried to destabilize the country through continued agitation, and provoking attitude and has tarnished the country's image besides ruining the national economy.

Owing to Imran's negative politicking, PTI was divided into different groups and even its founder members said goodbye to PTI Chief.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the coalition government has frustrated the negative designs of the PTI Chairman and put the economy and development process back on track.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team had saved the country from economic default after making a successful agreement with IMF.

During the 16th month of the coalition government, he said that the confidence of foreign investors and the country's image was restored and the economy was brought back on track after the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

He said Pakistan had made tremendous progress during the PML-N government as evidenced by the construction of a network of motorways, the eradication of load shedding and terrorism, the revival of the economy and the making of defence impregnable.

He said that PML-N has given priority to Pakistan rather than its politics and took all decisions in the country's interest.

As a result of which the country's economy was brought back on track and Pakistan was saved from economic default bilateral relations with friendly countries improved and challenge of the last year's devastating floods was successfully addressed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI had disappointed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on all fronts and failed to deliver despite its 9 years of rule in the province.

He said Pakistan Muslim League N was the only hope of the people of Pakistan as it was the only party having a committed and experienced political leadership with a strong will to take the country out of all challenges.

Engr Amir Muqam said that if voted to power in elections, Pakistan Muslim League N would take the country out of all existing challenges and address people's problems at their doorsteps.

The Adviser announced the construction of a link road between Kabalgram and Jandol and other development schemes for the areas' people.

Upon arrival, the people raised full-throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.