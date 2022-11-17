UrduPoint.com

Imran's Politics Revolved Around Himself: Shah Owais Noorani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shah Owais Noorani on Thursday said that turn-away from own statement was not a new thing for Imran Khan.

Khan's whole politics revolved around on his own self, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the SAPM said, in lust of power, Chairman PTI had put the whole country at stake.

To a question, Owais Noorani said the sad incident of firing on Imran Khan was condemned by PDM leaders but there were contradictions in the statements of PTI's spokespersons regarding the incident that made the matter suspicious.

Self proclaimed largest popular party of the country lacked narrative and had to resort to lies, he added.

