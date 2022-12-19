(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the politics of Imran Niazi was taking last hiccups and all his dramas from resignations to assemblies were proved as to be flopped.

The one-point agenda politics of PTI Chairman was the main cause of instability and economic problems in the country, he said while talking to journalists at Pir Baba in Buner.

Imran failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite his party's long rule and today no one was ready to move with him due to his numerous u-turns and lies-based politics.

He claimed that even his own Chief Minister was not happy with Imran, adding Yum e Nejat would be observed after the resignations of PTI and an effective system would be established in the provinces after the election.

He said the ill designs of Tosha Khana and watch looters would not succeed.

He said Imran had put the country's on the verge of default and made several dramas to save his Govt.

Despite the anti-economic policies of Imran Khan, he said the country was put on the road to progress by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that economy would come back on track soon.