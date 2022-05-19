PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali Khan here, on Thursday, claimed that the poor economic and fiscal policies of former prime minister Imran Khan had resulted in unprecedented price-hike, inflation and rise of Dollar.

The spokesman said the price hike was a gift of PTI government and the nation had never seen such a situation in the past that developed due to ill-economic policies of PTI government.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan was known for taking u-turn and leveling allegations against his political opponents.

Ikhtiar said that Imran had been looting KP's resources for the last nine years, and that people were distancing themselves from the PTI chairman.

He said Imran's government had failed to provide hydel net profit to KP despite being in power here for the last nine years.

Wali said the PTI Chairman had failed to fulfill his promise regarding provision of 10 million jobs, construction of five million houses and 350 dams.

He added that Imran Khan had intentionally avoided talking about BRT, billion Trees Project, foreign funding and Malam Jabba scandals.

The PMLN leader alleged that Imran Khan wanted to push the country towards anarchy and civil war through agitation politics, adding that the PTI Chief had no plans for development of people.

He claimed that Imran Niazi had taken huge loans from IMF and the US and sought more loans till his ouster from the PM's office through a successful no confidence motion.

Wali demanded of the government to make public the agreement that Imran Khan had signed with Russia regarding inexpensive oil or wheat import, adding he said otherwise he had made a world record for telling lies before the nation.