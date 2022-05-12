PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-N KP and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiyar Wali Khani here Thursday said the poor economic and fiscal policies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have plunged the country into energy crisis, inflation and price-hike affecting lives of common man.

PMLN leader in a press statement said Imran Khan has failed to address the issue of load-shedding, inflation and price-hike which has made negative effects on people and industries.

"Had the previous PTI Government arranged gas and oil resources for power plants established by the PMLN Government there would be no load-shedding in the country today," he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif Government had added 12,000MW electricity to the national grid but Imran Khan Govt had failed to arrange gas and oil for it on a regular basis, resulting in increased load shedding especially in rural areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Wali said that today's inflation and price hike especially of essential commodities in the open market was due to wrong economic and fiscal policies of the PTI Government.

He said Imran Khan had failed to fulfill his promises regarding construction of five million houses and provision of five million jobs to youth.

Ikhtiyar Wali said the mammoth public gathering of PMLN at Chota Lahor Swabi to welcome Maryam Nawaz Sharif had unnerved the PTI leadership.

He said people of KP has started distance from Imran Khan due to his agitation approach and dragging state institutions into politics besides his Govt lackluster performance during nearly the last four years' rule.

Ikhtiyar Wali said PMLN would form the next Government in Khyber Pakthunkhwa as people of the province were disappointed from PTI.

He said KP would be brought at par with Punjab in terms of development after PMLN came into power and would remove the sense of deprivation of people of this province.