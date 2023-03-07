UrduPoint.com

Imran's Popularity Is Self-proclaimed, Says Sheikh Fayyaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Imran's popularity is self-proclaimed, says Sheikh Fayyaz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din on Monday said the degree of popularity among the people would be clear in the upcoming elections, adding that Imran's popularity was self-proclaimed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was subjected to political instability due to "Imran's greed for power and ego." The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had plunged the nation into an economic quagmire, and the PML-N was attempting to pull it out of crises.

The PML-N had brought the country out of difficulties back in 1997, and it would do it again, he said.

"We will uphold our international economic responsibilities and be able to lead the nation out of the economic catastrophe." he said.

Imran Khan does not believe in political dialogue, adding that issues could be resolved only through dialogue. "Titles like 'Sadiq' and 'Amin' are highly respectable, and it is a joke to use such words for a man like Imran Khan," he said.

