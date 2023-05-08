UrduPoint.com

Imran's Popularity Limited To Social Media: Uzma Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Imran's popularity limited to social media: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Uzma Bukhari on Monday said Imran Khan's popularity was limited to social media as the public got to know that he was all talk and no action.

Talking to a private news channel, she said in terms of negotiations with PTI, she believed that it was pointless to negotiate with a person who lacked credibility, as Imran Khan was prone to making decisions but then reversing them due to his indecisive mindset.

The election should take place at its scheduled time in October 2023, neither earlier nor later, she added.

As for the demand for elections within 90 days, Uzma questioned why this requirement applied solely to the Punjab province.

