ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's political history was a total failure and that he only came to power with the help of crutches.

The senator, while talking to a private news channel, said, that after the PTI chief's ouster through a no-confidence motion, he chose to drag the country into chaos.

He went on to say that the PTI chairman chose to derail democracy by dissolving the assemblies rather than strengthen the political process by playing the role of opposition.

Replying to a question, he said that elections in stages would descend the country into anarchy while conducting polls as a whole would bring stability to the country.

"Elections are the soul of democracy; no government could exist without the consent of the people." he added.

In such difficult political and economic circumstances, all political leaders should sit together for the greater good of the country, the senator urged.