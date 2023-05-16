UrduPoint.com

Imran's Presence In PM Office A Bad Experience For Nation: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's presence in the Prime Minister's Office was a bad experience for the entire nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's presence in the Prime Minister's Office was a bad experience for the entire nation.

Imran Khan as the prime minister had adopted an undemocratic attitude towards national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said his party's leadership had used derogatory language against the heads of national institutions, and even his own track record in that record was present in the shape of speeches and addresses in public meetings.

On May 9, the PTI workers and supporters resorted to rioting, arson and damaging public property and targeting security organizations.

The government would take all necessary measures to punish both the instigators and perpetrators of violence, he added.

He said the PTI workers involved in sabotaging peace and destroying public property were arrested through the help of social media.

To a question about the Parliament, he said fine and imprisonment would be rewarded to those who would be found guilty of insulting the institution.

He called for improvement in the judicial system.

To another question about conducting elections in 90 days, he said it had been written in the Constitution that elections should be held simultaneously in the country.

