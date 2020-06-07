ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's promise, to go after those who patronised and benefited sugar mafia by fleecing public at large, would soon be fulfilled.

In a tweet, the minister said a very important meeting on the issue would be held today in Banigala, to be followed by a press conference.