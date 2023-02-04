(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said "Imran Khan's refusal to participate in all parties conference (APC) is encouraging terrorists by giving the message of division"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said "Imran Khan's refusal to participate in all parties conference (APC) is encouraging terrorists by giving the message of division".

In a series of tweets, the federal Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's refusal to participate in the All-Parties Conference was proof of their "negative and fascist thinking".

"Imran Khan is not ready to sit with anyone even on matters of national interest. He neither became a part of national unity on the issue of Kashmir, nor does he want to be a part of national unity against terrorism," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

The minister alleged that Imran Khan was somehow trying to give the impression that terrorism was only a problem of the country and the nation, "not of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf".

By not participating in the APC against terrorism, she said, Imran Khan was sending a message to terrorists that "Tehreek-e-Insaf is not against them", she further held.

"The aim of his politics is only limited to his personal interests. Political forces forget personal interests in national crises and give a message of solidarity. However, Imran Khan's politics of division is in the interest of anti-national forces," Sherry Rehman said.

The minister underlined that condemnation was not enough, all political parties had to formulate their own narrative against terrorism.