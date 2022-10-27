Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's lie-based narrative of regime change has fallen to floor

In a tweet, he said the failed conspiracy has exposed the disgusting faces associated with the narrative in front of the entire nation.

In a tweet, he said the failed conspiracy has exposed the disgusting faces associated with the narrative in front of the entire nation.

Those who exploited country's economy, national interests, used religion to protect their dirty politics and exploited innocent citizens for their own sake do not deserve any concession, he said.