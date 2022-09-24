UrduPoint.com

Imran's Regime Damages Country's Economy: Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran's regime damages country's economy: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) regime had damaged the country's economy.

The PTI Chief Imran Khan was trying to create unrest in the country through long march, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Imran Khan had already destroyed the business sector and people had rejected the negative agenda of PTI leadership.

The minister said that coalition government was busy in relief and rehabilitation works for the flood-hit people.

He said the government was making efforts to provide relief to flood-torn people and for this, all available resources were being utilized for rehabilitation.

