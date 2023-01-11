ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Imran's regime did nothing for Pakistan during the period of last four years.

Imran's party took heavy loans from international agencies including IMF to run the system and to strengthen PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, the people are still suffering due to weak policies of PTI Chairman. Imran Khan, he said has no card to play with this nation. He said Imran's regime had to face COVID-19 pandemic but the world supported PTI Chairman. In the contrary, he said the coalition government had to bear heavy rains and floods situation in 2022 resulted in destruction of three provinces.

The farmers have no land to harvest crops for their children and the people of this country. He said there was no road after heavy rains and floods. The minister said that Pakistan had to suffer thirty billion Dollar losses due to flood devastation.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that more than thirty million people are facing homeless situation besides food insecurity. Despite the economic crunch, he said incumbent government is making best efforts to provide relief to poor massesbesides reviving economy.

In reply to a question about IMF programme, he said, we should continue IMF programme.