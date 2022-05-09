UrduPoint.com

Imran's Remarks Against State Institution A Conspiracy; Needs To Be Stopped Immediately: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Imran's remarks against state institution a conspiracy; needs to be stopped immediately: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the statement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against a national institution was in fact a conspiracy against the country, which needed to be stopped immediately to avert chaos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the statement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against a national institution was in fact a conspiracy against the country, which needed to be stopped immediately to avert chaos.

The prime minister, in his address at the National Assembly, said if the situation was not controlled, Pakistan could meet a fate like that of Syria and Libya.

He said the institution, which was now at the target of Imran Khan's criticism and being referred to as Mir Jafar by him, had extended unprecedented support to his government .

"If it was not stopped using constitutional and legal means, it can lead to chaos. He (Imran Khan) wants to wind up the democratic system. Notice should be taken of his remarks. This should be controlled, otherwise, no one will be spared," he commented.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's narrative of the regime change conspiracy by the United States, the prime minister said Pakistan's ambassador in Washington had explained that the conversation (with the US official) was threatening but it had nothing to do with any conspiracy against Imran Khan's government.

Citing examples from history of threats to Pakistan, the prime minister said Henry Kissinger had threatened Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to roll back the nuclear programme, US official Richar Armitage threatened that time Pakistan officials after 9/11 and Russia wrote a threatening letter to Yahya Khan.

"Every day, we hurl threats to India and India does the same to Pakistan. Should we call it a conspiracy?" he remarked.

He said it was Imran Khan who had wished Narendra Modi to win the election in India hoping that he would be helpful to resolve the Kashmir dispute, but the latter even did not responded his call.

He said the letter by the ambassador was also read out at the National Security Committee, which, too, in a communique stated to have found out no clue of any conspiracy.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Syria Russia Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Washington Nuclear Threatened Narendra Modi Yahya Khan Same Lead United States Libya From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holiday ..

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holidays

2 minutes ago
 New United lift title of 25th Danish Merchant Cric ..

New United lift title of 25th Danish Merchant Cricket Trophy

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court five-member bench to hear appeal ..

Lahore High Court five-member bench to hear appeal against Hamza oath-taking

2 minutes ago
 Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming ..

Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming out of power: Tareen

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over slow p ..

Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over slow pace of work at Trauma centre

6 minutes ago
 National Assembly condemns Imran for maligning sta ..

National Assembly condemns Imran for maligning state institutions in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.