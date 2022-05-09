Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the statement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against a national institution was in fact a conspiracy against the country, which needed to be stopped immediately to avert chaos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the statement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against a national institution was in fact a conspiracy against the country, which needed to be stopped immediately to avert chaos.

The prime minister, in his address at the National Assembly, said if the situation was not controlled, Pakistan could meet a fate like that of Syria and Libya.

He said the institution, which was now at the target of Imran Khan's criticism and being referred to as Mir Jafar by him, had extended unprecedented support to his government .

"If it was not stopped using constitutional and legal means, it can lead to chaos. He (Imran Khan) wants to wind up the democratic system. Notice should be taken of his remarks. This should be controlled, otherwise, no one will be spared," he commented.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's narrative of the regime change conspiracy by the United States, the prime minister said Pakistan's ambassador in Washington had explained that the conversation (with the US official) was threatening but it had nothing to do with any conspiracy against Imran Khan's government.

Citing examples from history of threats to Pakistan, the prime minister said Henry Kissinger had threatened Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to roll back the nuclear programme, US official Richar Armitage threatened that time Pakistan officials after 9/11 and Russia wrote a threatening letter to Yahya Khan.

"Every day, we hurl threats to India and India does the same to Pakistan. Should we call it a conspiracy?" he remarked.

He said it was Imran Khan who had wished Narendra Modi to win the election in India hoping that he would be helpful to resolve the Kashmir dispute, but the latter even did not responded his call.

He said the letter by the ambassador was also read out at the National Security Committee, which, too, in a communique stated to have found out no clue of any conspiracy.