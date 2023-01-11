(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the removal of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan from the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), till Jan 25.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case seeking Imran's removal as party chief following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

Barrister Gohar appeared before the commission on behalf of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He argued that he did not receive the ECP's order of its last hearing. PTI has challenged the notice of ECP and the case is subjudice in the Lahore High Court. He implored the bench to put off the case hearing for two weeks.

ECP member Ikram Ullah Khan asked the lawyer 'to have trust in the commission and don't move to the court' in haste as it might happen that the ECP decision can be different from what PTI was expecting.

The ECP bench accepted the PTI request for the adjournment of the case and put it off for two weeks.

The chief election commissioner remarked that the petitioner did not appear before the commission even on Wednesday.

In October last, the commission had disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana Reference under Article 63 (1) (p) for making 'false statements and an incorrect declaration' and the written order read that the respondent had 'intentionally and deliberately' violated the provisions contained (in) Sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, as he 'has made false statements and an incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. The ECP also said in its order, "Accordingly, he (Imran Khan) ceases to be a member of the National Assembly and legal proceedings will be initiated against him under Section 190 (2) of the Elections Act 2017."