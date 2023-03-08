UrduPoint.com

Imran's 'save Judiciary' Campaign Slap On Face Of Justice System: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Imran's 'save judiciary' campaign slap on face of justice system: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's "save the judiciary" movement was a slap on the face of the justice system of the country.

In a tweet, the minister termed Imran Khan as a foreign-funded agent and Tosha Khana thief who handed over a $190 million amount from the national exchequer to an individual and received bribery through Al Qadir Trust.

She said that a judicial absconder's campaign was not to save the judiciary but an effort to avoid appearing in courts to escape arrest.

Taking a jibe at Imran, she said that a brave leader like Nawaz Sharif can save the judiciary, not a cowardly person like Imran Khan.

She said instead of hiding behind the "save the judiciary" campaign, Imran should face the law of the land.

She said why Imran did not think of saving the judiciary when he used to call Saqib Nisar to obtain the certificate of fake "Sadiq and Amin".

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Maryam Aurangzeb From Million

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

3 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

3 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.