ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's "save the judiciary" movement was a slap on the face of the justice system of the country.

In a tweet, the minister termed Imran Khan as a foreign-funded agent and Tosha Khana thief who handed over a $190 million amount from the national exchequer to an individual and received bribery through Al Qadir Trust.

She said that a judicial absconder's campaign was not to save the judiciary but an effort to avoid appearing in courts to escape arrest.

Taking a jibe at Imran, she said that a brave leader like Nawaz Sharif can save the judiciary, not a cowardly person like Imran Khan.

She said instead of hiding behind the "save the judiciary" campaign, Imran should face the law of the land.

She said why Imran did not think of saving the judiciary when he used to call Saqib Nisar to obtain the certificate of fake "Sadiq and Amin".