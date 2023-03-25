LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said the so-called 'Haqeeqi Azadi' vision of Imran Khan and all his political slogans were based on lies and hate.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he alleged that Imran Niazi was working to damage the state for his lust for power.

He said Khan only spread anarchy, and political and financial instability by unconstitutionally dissolving assemblies of the two provinces.

He questioned that how come a man could be a leader who appears in courts in bullet-proof shields? "You are not a leader, you are a jackal who is hiding behind your workers," he told Imran Khan. He said the PPP and its leadership had always respected the institutions.