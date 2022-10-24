PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Monday said slogans of former prime minister Imran Khan for an early election were irrational and beyond logical approach.

Addressing party workers at Nazimpur Nowshera, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan's slogans for early elections proved mere catchy words as he failed to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies when he was the prime minister.

He said Imran Khan was first proven certified liar in PTI's foreign funding case and recently his corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case were exposed during the Election Commission of Pakistan's judgment.

Ikhtiar Wali said Imran Niazi had deceived the masses in the name of change and fighting corruption and later his corruption, loot and lust for money exposed him in the Toshakhana case.

He demanded Imran Khan immediately return all Toshakhana gifts and tender an apology for involvement in corrupt practices.

Instead, to focus on the rehabilitation of over 30 million flood victims, he said that Imran was using his energies in aimless agitation politics. On the other hand, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to address the problems of people and flood victims.

He said the prime minister had visited all the worst flood-affected districts including Swat, Lower Kohistan, Charadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Tank, and D I Khan and personally supervised relief and rescue operations there.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said billion of rupees were disbursed among flood victims under the Prime Minister Relief Assistance Package. On this occasion, a local leader of PTI, Pir Alamzaib along with family members and supporters announced the joining of PML-N.