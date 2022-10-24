UrduPoint.com

Imran's Slogans For Early Election Irrational, Says MPA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Imran's slogans for early election irrational, says MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Monday said slogans of former prime minister Imran Khan for an early election were irrational and beyond logical approach.

Addressing party workers at Nazimpur Nowshera, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan's slogans for early elections proved mere catchy words as he failed to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies when he was the prime minister.

He said Imran Khan was first proven certified liar in PTI's foreign funding case and recently his corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case were exposed during the Election Commission of Pakistan's judgment.

Ikhtiar Wali said Imran Niazi had deceived the masses in the name of change and fighting corruption and later his corruption, loot and lust for money exposed him in the Toshakhana case.

He demanded Imran Khan immediately return all Toshakhana gifts and tender an apology for involvement in corrupt practices.

Instead, to focus on the rehabilitation of over 30 million flood victims, he said that Imran was using his energies in aimless agitation politics. On the other hand, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to address the problems of people and flood victims.

He said the prime minister had visited all the worst flood-affected districts including Swat, Lower Kohistan, Charadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Tank, and D I Khan and personally supervised relief and rescue operations there.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said billion of rupees were disbursed among flood victims under the Prime Minister Relief Assistance Package. On this occasion, a local leader of PTI, Pir Alamzaib along with family members and supporters announced the joining of PML-N.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Nowshera Kohistan Swabi Tank I Khan Money Muslim Family All Billion Million Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

23 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.