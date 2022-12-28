(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan was demanding an early election to avoid investigations into his corruption.

Talking to a private media channel, Rana Ihsan Afzal said Imran Khan was afraid that his so-called popularity was fading gradually.

Rana Ihsan claimed that the coalition government made difficult decisions at a great political cost for the good of the country.

Criticizing PTI leadership, Rana Ihsan said they were the ones who destroyed the economy, yet they were propagandizing the public on the economic situation and were busy playing political gimmicks, he added.