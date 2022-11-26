(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's Interior minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that today Imran's speech in Rawalpindi rally was a "confession of failure in pursuing hate-mongering agenda to overthrow a legitimate government by creating a panic type situation since last seven months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Interior minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that today Imran's speech in Rawalpindi rally was a "confession of failure in pursuing hate-mongering agenda to overthrow a legitimate government by creating a panic type situation since last seven months.

" Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister said coalition parties (opposition) were going to submit a no-confidence motion against the Chief Ministers in both the Provincial Assemblies (Punjab and KP).

Imran Khan would not be able to dissolve the provincial assemblies, he held.

"Imran Khan was constantly following the agenda of sedition and mischief; he wanted chaos and anarchy but failure is his destiny," he said.