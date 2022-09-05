UrduPoint.com

Imran's Statement About Army Chief Appointment Serious Conspiracy: Hafiz Hamdullah

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Imran's statement about Army Chief appointment serious conspiracy: Hafiz Hamdullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan remarks about appointment of new Army Chief is serious conspiracy.

In a statement, expressing his reaction over the irresponsible statement of Imran Khan , he said that after Shahbaz Gill's statement it is deliberate attempt to target the state institutions.

He said that Imran Khan is on a mission to harm interest of the country under the external agenda.

Hamdullah said that who authorized Imran Khan to issue certificate of patriotism in the country.

He said that according to constitution, appointment of Army Chief is the prerogative of Prime Minister for which legal course will be adopted.

