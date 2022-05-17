UrduPoint.com

Imran's Statement To Use Poison For Inducing Heart Attack Attempt To Get Cheap Popularity: Ikhtiar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Imran's statement to use poison for inducing heart attack attempt to get cheap popularity: Ikhtiar Wali

Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and member provincial assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Tuesday while rejecting the statement of PTI Chief Imran Khan with regard to heart attack of FIA Officer due to poisonous meal, was political gimmick to get cheap popularity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakthunkhwa spokesman and member provincial assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Tuesday while rejecting the statement of PTI Chief Imran Khan with regard to heart attack of FIA Officer due to poisonous meal, was political gimmick to get cheap popularity.

He said the recent statement of former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding use of poison in a meal to induce heart attack of FIA Director Dr Rizwan, was illogical and beyond apprehension besides an attempt to get cheap popularity among masses.

In a statement here, Wali said such unfortunate incidents were also reported during tenure of PTI Government while referring to deaths of former accountability judge, Arshad Malik, former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Seth and Chief of Tahrik e Labaik Pakistan, Khadim Hussain Razvi.

He said people of Pakistan knew that platelet of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was suddenly downed during tenure of Imran Khan's government and was admitted in precarious condition in hospital.

Wali said Imran Khan had seemed to become senseless after ousted from power following a successful no confidence motion by the national assembly and was now making aimless hue and cry besides lacking political vision.

He said popularity of a politician could not be judge from holding big public rallies and meetings rather performance and votes.

He said PML-N's rising popularity in KP had unnerved PTI leadership as the party that came on slogan of change had failed to address masses' problems.

