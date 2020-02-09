SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is honouring all his promises and political commitments made during his election campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said Imran Khan's struggle against the corrupt system and corrupt elements had entered into the final phase now and his dream of a corruption-free Pakistan would come true soon.

Dr Firdous said a status quo was being maintained in the country for the last 72 years. The corrupt politicians used the law for their personal gains in past, she said, adding no one was above the law in the 'New Pakistan'.

She said those who had made assets through unfair means would have to face accountability.

Dr Firdous said there were many challenges being faced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to bring about reforms in the system.

She said the accountability of corrupt politicians was continuing now and no undue relief was being given to the corrupt elements.

She said the government was committed to recovering every single penny plundered by the corrupt politicians.

The PM's special assistant said the government was aware of the nexus between the corrupt, who attempted to create flour and sugar crisis in the country.

She said the nexus would be broken soon, adding the corrupt used their ill-gotten for creating shortage of flour and sugar in the country.

Dr Firdous said people believed in honesty and sincerity of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the only true, honest and sincere leader of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of national economic and political stability.